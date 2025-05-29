Nia Impact Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.1% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,290,407 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $724,839,000 after purchasing an additional 302,500 shares during the period. NWI Management LP increased its position in NVIDIA by 1,036.8% during the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 216,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,662,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,916,000 after purchasing an additional 219,491 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

