Nick Sanderson Sells 12,735 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Sanderson sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.41), for a total transaction of £41,643.45 ($56,100.57).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 30th, Nick Sanderson bought 48 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £147.84 ($199.16).

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

LON GPE opened at GBX 339 ($4.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 308.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 294.06. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 260 ($3.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 371.50 ($5.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

About Great Portland Estates

Great Portland Estates ( LON:GPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Portland Estates had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 172.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Portland Estates Plc will post 6.1719457 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.