Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $1.13. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 4,463,786 shares.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 1.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $586.45 million, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allium Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.