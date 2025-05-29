Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 513.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.10%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

