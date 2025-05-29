Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 536,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 836.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,000. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,011 shares in the company, valued at $452,571.60. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

View Our Latest Report on EBC

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 0.9%

EBC stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.98 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.