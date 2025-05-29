Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parks & Resorts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

PRKS stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.51.

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The company had revenue of $286.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,345. The trade was a 38.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group started coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

