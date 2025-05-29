Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 649,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,286 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 794,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 79,954 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of BZ stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

