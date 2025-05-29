Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 119,888 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 136.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 119,888 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 470.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 626.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $89,101.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,767 shares in the company, valued at $500,466.40. This represents a 15.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $1,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,669,195.91. The trade was a 11.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,814 shares of company stock worth $3,641,272 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.43 million, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLDN. Wedbush upgraded shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

