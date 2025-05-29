Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

In other news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 6,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $438,964.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,587.40. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 7,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $457,647.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,313.81. This trade represents a 26.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,630 shares of company stock worth $7,107,346 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $59.59 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.36.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.12). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The business had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RYTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

