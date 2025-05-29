Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 45,189 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 45,189 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNK opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of -0.10. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $74.20.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $115.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Teekay Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

