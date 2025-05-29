NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Patient Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Patient Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 608,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.8% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $81,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.85 and its 200 day moving average is $126.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

