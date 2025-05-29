NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 400,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,493,000 after acquiring an additional 25,146 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 168,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,603,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.53.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

