NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Cut by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.2% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.53.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

