NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Decreased by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,247,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,744 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.9% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $436,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.66.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

