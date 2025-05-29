Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. Meridiem Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,695,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,913,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 204,257 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,430,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 23,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average is $126.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. DA Davidson dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.