Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives $54.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.63.

ODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Oddity Tech by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Oddity Tech by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Oddity Tech by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODD stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. Oddity Tech has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

