OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OFG. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,205,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,570,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 237,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 102,841 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 176,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 102,680 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,167,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,423,000 after acquiring an additional 89,450 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,196.80. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.35 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

