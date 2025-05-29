Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Okta Trading Down 16.2%

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $105.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -300.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48. Okta has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. Okta had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Okta’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. This represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $1,317,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,241.25. This represents a 34.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,452 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,360. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 167.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 152.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

