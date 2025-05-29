Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Evercore ISI

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Okta from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Okta Stock Down 16.2%

Okta stock opened at $105.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.48.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. Okta had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Okta’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,389.73. This trade represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $1,317,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,241.25. This trade represents a 34.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,452 shares of company stock worth $16,347,360. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

