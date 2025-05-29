Okta’s (OKTA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Westpark Capital currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OKTA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Okta Stock Down 16.2%

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $105.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Okta has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,317,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,241.25. The trade was a 34.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $670,556.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,935. The trade was a 37.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,452 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,360. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

