Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 92,591 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:ORI opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.15%.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,002,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,294. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,265.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,521.90. This represents a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,354 shares of company stock worth $1,602,871 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

