OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 49,769 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,646,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,769 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.3% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $489,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $134.81 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.53.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

