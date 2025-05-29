O’Reilly Automotive Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, June 10th (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) are set to split on Tuesday, June 10th. The 15-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 9th.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,357.56 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $947.49 and a one year high of $1,458.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,377.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,305.28. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $9.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.84 by ($0.49). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,414.56.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,379.00, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304 shares in the company, valued at $419,216. This trade represents a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

