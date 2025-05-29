Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Receives $40.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKAGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORKA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 4,161.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,610,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after buying an additional 1,572,853 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $429.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

