Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Receives $40.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.38.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORKA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ORKA
Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics
Oruka Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $429.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97.
Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile
Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oruka Therapeutics
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.