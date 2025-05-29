Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Receives $40.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORKA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 4,161.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,610,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after buying an additional 1,572,853 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $429.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Read More

