Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Trading 0.1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.48. 7,020 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 3,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51.

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

