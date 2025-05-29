Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires 6,253 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,316,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $289,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $204.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.