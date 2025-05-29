PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $105.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PDD traded as low as $98.69 and last traded at $98.10. 10,712,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 11,050,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.98.

PDD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $156.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PDD by 245.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 939.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in PDD by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

