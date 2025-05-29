PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $105.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PDD traded as low as $98.69 and last traded at $98.10. 10,712,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 11,050,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.98.
PDD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $156.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.
The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57.
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
