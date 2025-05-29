Per Widerström Purchases 68,958 Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK) Stock

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) insider Per Widerström acquired 68,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £37,237.32 ($50,164.79).

Evoke Stock Performance

EVOK opened at GBX 57 ($0.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £254.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.13. Evoke plc has a twelve month low of GBX 36.70 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 93.90 ($1.26).

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.09)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

