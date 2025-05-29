Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

PPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Santander started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ PPC opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.51. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $57.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 345.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

