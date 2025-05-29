Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.82% from the company’s previous close.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MYR Group from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

MYR Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $159.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $168.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 1.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. MYR Group had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $833.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,942,000 after purchasing an additional 159,302 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,706,000 after buying an additional 128,159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 452,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after buying an additional 47,445 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,368,000 after acquiring an additional 91,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 324,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,222,000 after acquiring an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

