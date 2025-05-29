Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,874,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 11,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

PRME stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $166.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRME has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRME

Prime Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.