PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming reduced its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000.

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

PNRG opened at $194.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.30 and a 200-day moving average of $196.93. The company has a market capitalization of $323.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.25. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

PrimeEnergy Resources Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 32.76%.

(Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.