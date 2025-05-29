Prodigy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prodigy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.2% of Prodigy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.66. The company has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

