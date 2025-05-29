Promising Biotech Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 27th

Get alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Moderna, Danaher, Cencora, and Veeva Systems are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop and commercialize products based on biological processes—such as drugs, vaccines, diagnostics and gene therapies—using tools from molecular biology, genetics and bioengineering. Because their valuations are heavily influenced by clinical trial results, regulatory approvals and long development timelines, these equities tend to be more volatile than those of more established industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $10.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.46. 1,009,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,385. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $390.50 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $440.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.39. The firm has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.34. 1,840,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,237,092. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.11. The firm has a market cap of $327.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $8.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.81. 680,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,901. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $474.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.07. The company has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of -201.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.06. 6,799,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,005,627. Moderna has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $164.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.84. The stock had a trading volume of 887,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,445. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.50 and its 200-day moving average is $214.85. The company has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.28. The stock had a trading volume of 460,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,018. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.95 and its 200-day moving average is $257.50. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. Cencora has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $309.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.38. The stock had a trading volume of 394,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,729. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.88 and its 200-day moving average is $227.14. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $258.93.

