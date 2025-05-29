Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Consider – May 27th

Get alerts:

Union Pacific, CSX, Norfolk Southern, Teck Resources, and CF Industries are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the quantities of fertilizer products—such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium formulations—that producers, distributors or retailers have on hand in storage. By tracking these inventories, farmers and supply‐chain managers can assess current market availability, anticipate price fluctuations and plan timely nutrient applications. Monitoring fertilizer stocks is therefore critical for ensuring steady supply and optimizing crop nutrition strategies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.13. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,755,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,917,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.75. The company had a trading volume of 432,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.80. 2,544,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68 and a beta of 0.79. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $54.13.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.25. 866,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $98.25.

