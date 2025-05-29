Promising Hotel Stocks To Watch Now – May 27th

Get alerts:

Booking, Carnival Co. &, Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, and Las Vegas Sands are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are equity securities of publicly traded companies that own, operate or franchise hotels and resorts. Their performance is tied to metrics like occupancy rates, average daily rates and revenue per available room, making them sensitive to travel trends, seasonality and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $117.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5,450.06. 94,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,886. The firm has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,453.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,839.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,899.90.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.58. 15,976,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,840,976. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $8.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.87. 723,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,286. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $194.93 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.62.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

MAR traded up $7.66 on Tuesday, hitting $265.36. The company had a trading volume of 528,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.56. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

LVS traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.05. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

