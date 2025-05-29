Promising Solar Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 27th

Get alerts:

Tesla, United States Steel, and Navitas Semiconductor are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that design, manufacture, install or operate solar energy systems. By investing in solar stocks, investors gain exposure to the growing renewable‐energy market, with share prices driven by factors such as government incentives, technological advances and shifting energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $23.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.78. 79,986,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,440,781. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.68, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of X traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,029,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NVTS traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. 219,839,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

