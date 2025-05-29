ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 173 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 249,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,298,621.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,088,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,973,262.17. The trade was a 8.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,209.61. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 503,968 shares of company stock valued at $73,215,160. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

Middleby Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $147.89 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $118.41 and a 12 month high of $182.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.36.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.46 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Further Reading

