ProShare Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in H&R Block by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,500,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $57,253,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,591,000 after acquiring an additional 695,581 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,448,000 after acquiring an additional 523,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $25,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,458,311.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.28.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

