ProShare Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AGCO by 386.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after buying an additional 198,014 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in AGCO by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $26,545.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,408.40. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AGCO. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.10.

AGCO Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $101.91 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average is $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.87%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

