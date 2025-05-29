ProShare Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,558,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,791,000 after purchasing an additional 186,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,291,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,790,000 after purchasing an additional 929,762 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,788,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,747,000 after purchasing an additional 68,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in United States Steel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,773,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,242,000 after acquiring an additional 174,394 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,313,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.37.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

