ProShare Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on QNST. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $866.80 million, a PE ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 0.79. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.36 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.