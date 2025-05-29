ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.41.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. Barclays cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

