ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harrow were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,872,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,809,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 907,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after buying an additional 467,401 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 664,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Harrow by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harrow by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HROW. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

HROW stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $950.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.41. Harrow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

