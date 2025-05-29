ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $374,000 in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $998,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,761.2% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,141,000 after buying an additional 605,844 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on Kodiak Gas Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

NYSE:KGS opened at $35.52 on Thursday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.48 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $329.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is presently 339.62%.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

