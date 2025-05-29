ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 193,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 63,149 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 640,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 1.8%

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $983.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $374.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.78 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.