ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,488,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,669,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,937,000. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,390,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 137,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 298,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 135,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.70 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

