PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.51% from the stock’s current price.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $9.19. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $63,369.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,959.36. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 5,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,818. This trade represents a 36.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 15,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $758,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

