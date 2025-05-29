Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Barclays PLC raised its position in Qualys by 101.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 56,613 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $515,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,027.38. This represents a 24.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $67,795.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,557.14. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,252. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $136.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Qualys’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

