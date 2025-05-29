Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 962,295 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 962,295 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.8% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $489,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $134.81 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average of $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

